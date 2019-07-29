IMA scam mastermind Mansoor’s laptop has 15 politicians’ names: ED

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly found names of 15 politicians who have allegedly carried out financial transactions with the managing director of the multi-crore firm, I Monetary Advisory (IMA). Mohammed Mansoor Khan, whose laptop was seized by the ED, Bengaluru zonal unit, has reportedly mentioned the names of these politicians.

Though ED sources refused to divulge the names, they said they are trying to corroborate his statements, the names on the laptop and the available evidence.

“ED has found some important names and also the size of the financial transactions. A hard disk which was seized has some important documents and photographs,” a source confirmed, on condition of anonymity.

ED sources confirmed that Mansoor had invested around Rs 6.5 crore in the name of one of his confidants. Mansoor allegedly revealed that one Abbas, a businessman originally from Bengaluru and who is now settled in Dubai, had sheltered him. Mansoor has allegedly invested several crores of rupees in Abbas’ name.

“Abbas has a shopping mall in Dubai and Mansoor has given crores of rupees to him. But Mansoor doesn’t have documents on this. Mansoor allegedly invested in property worth Rs 6.5 crore in Abbas’s name. ED has recovered these documents. The property will soon be attached,” said a highly-placed source.

It is said that Abbas was also summoned by the ED but he has not appeared so far. Meanwhile, Mansoor has revealed that he has invested about Rs 100 crore in property, and that has been seized. He has two properties in Delhi, two in Uttar Pradesh and at least six in Bengaluru, which have been seized by the ED.

It is not just politicians and bureaucrats but even policemen are allegedly involved in the fraud, according to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

AFTER the arrest of BM Vijayshankar, DC of Bengaluru, the SIT has decided to issue a notice to the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), then ACP and also inspector of Commercial Street police station, to appear before it for questioning. “The notice will be issued on Monday and the trio will be asked to appear on August 2.

We have found that they did not register cases when several investors came forward to lodge complaints against IMA, under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Institutions Act in 2018 after an advertisement was published in a local newspaper. We will question the officers in this regard,” said a senior officer from SIT.

Meanwhile, according to officials, the DCP and other officers had ‘settled’ the cases of all complainants and not found any shortcomings in the manner in which IMA was operating. They had also noted that no investor had come forward to file a complaint.