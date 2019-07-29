Must strengthen Congress in Belagavi for bypolls: Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision is historic, and he has delivered a warning to MLAs who change parties for the sake of money, former minister and Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi said here on Sunday.

Welcoming the Speaker’s decision, he told reporters before attending a party workers’ meeting at Athani, ‘Three Congress MLAs of Belagavi district have been disqualified by the Speaker. In this backdrop, we have a big responsibility to organise and strengthen the party in those three constituencies. Meetings will be held and suitable candidates selected for the elections. There is a heavy lobby for the Congress ticket in Athani and Kagwad constituencies. We have to wait for the high command’s decision on finalising candidates, he said.

Even among the rebels, there are four groups -- the Ramesh Jarkiholi group, Bengaluru MLAs’ group, JDS MLAs’ group and MLA Nagendra’s group, Satish said. The group led by Ramesh Jarkiholi was the first to rebel against the government, and was a big factor in destabilising the coalition government, he alleged.

Byelections may be announced any time, and can be held in the next six months or one year, and we have to be ready, he added.