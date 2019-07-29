Home States Karnataka

Must strengthen Congress in Belagavi for bypolls: Satish Jarkiholi

Even among the rebels, there are four groups -- the Ramesh Jarkiholi group, Bengaluru MLAs’ group, JDS MLAs’ group and MLA Nagendra’s group, Satish said.

Published: 29th July 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi

Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision is historic, and he has delivered a warning to MLAs who change parties for the sake of money, former minister and Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi said here on Sunday.

Welcoming the Speaker’s decision, he told reporters before attending a party workers’ meeting at Athani, ‘Three Congress MLAs of Belagavi district have been disqualified by the Speaker. In this backdrop, we have a big responsibility to organise and strengthen the party in those three constituencies. Meetings will be held and suitable candidates selected for the elections. There is a heavy lobby for the Congress ticket in Athani and Kagwad constituencies. We have to wait for the high command’s decision  on finalising candidates, he said. 

Even among the rebels, there are four groups -- the Ramesh Jarkiholi group, Bengaluru MLAs’ group, JDS MLAs’ group and MLA Nagendra’s group, Satish said. The group led by Ramesh Jarkiholi was the first to rebel against the government, and was a big factor in destabilising the coalition government, he alleged.
Byelections may be announced any time, and can be held in the next six months or one year, and we have to be ready, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi Congress Belagavi
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp