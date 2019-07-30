Alert loco pilot halts train to thwart woman's suicide bid in Bengaluru, hailed

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alert loco pilot, almost miraculously, saved the life of an elderly woman by a whisker, at Yesvantpur on Monday. The train was slowly chugging by when the loco pilot noticed an elderly woman first cross the tracks, then, within minutes return and place her head on the tracks.

The alert train driver who understood her intentions immediately applied the emergency brakes. His swift action brought the train to a grinding halt, barely inches from her, thereby saving her life.

The incident happened at 10.39 am as the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train, from Yesvantpur to Chikkaballapur, reached the Yesvantpur Station Master’s bypass cabin— a small room near the track, used only for operations.

A relieved Madhavan, the loco pilot, told TNIE, “I do not know whether to call this a lucky day or a bad day. But I’m so relieved I could save her life. I’m happy, but this kind of happenings cause a person at the wheel a lot of tension.”

Recounting the experience, Madhavan added: “I was steering the train at a reduced speed of 30 km/h as a curve had to be crossed after the Yesvantpur station near the bypass cabin. I applied the emergency brakes, the moment I realised what she was trying to do. Luckily the train stopped in the nick of time. If the train had been running a little faster, I could have done nothing.”Right after halting the train Madhavan rushed to her help. “The woman appeared to be over 60 years and was shivering in fear,” he said.