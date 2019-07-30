Celebrate big cat moment, but with caution: Experts

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka is celebrating the rise in the tiger population, officials and wildlife conservationists are of the opinion that a lot more needs to be done. According to experts, most tiger reserve areas have human habitation nearby, hence leading to man-animal conflicts. They say that it is up to the forest department to take the locals into confidence in ensuring that animals are protected. Experts say that while a high number of tigers is a boost for tourism, caution must be exercised.

“Tourism management plans need to be improved. Different (conservation) strategies with locals need to be adopted,” said Qamar Qureshi, senior scientist from Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun. Higher concentration of tigers in some pockets like Bandipur, Nagarhole and BRT Tiger Reserve poses a threat of poaching. Conservationists say the department should deploy more deputy conservator of forests and staff members to tiger reserves.



“The battle against hunting and transnational trade in wildlife, which is second only to narcotics, is far from over, and it requires eternal vigilance. Yet, academics are clamouring that forests be handed over to communities by dismantling the foundation of protection under the wildlife act,” said Praveen Bhargav, Trustee Wildlife First. Bhargav added that not even one hectare of critical wildlife habitat has been notified even though 72 lakh hectares of forest land have been granted under Forest Rights Act.

Another little known fact is that tiger reserve budgets have hugely increased leading to year-on-year funding for destructive but lucrative civil works, involving earthmoving and construction works.

The latest census figures will give a fillip to the proposal of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary being declared as the Karnataka’s sixth tiger reserve. The proposal is pending before the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF). Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, told TNIE that follow-ups were on with the NTCA to get the proposal cleared.