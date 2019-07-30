Home States Karnataka

Chairpersons leave without a jot of work done

This was done to pacify senior Congress leaders who were denied cabinet ministry posts.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:21 AM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa speaks during the assembly session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday scrapped the orders issued by the previous government appointing chairpersons of various boards and corporations. With this, the term of the legislators who were appointed to head these boards and corporations ended abruptly, without any duties being performed as they had just a few weeks at their disposal. After taking charge in May 2018, CM HD Kumaraswamy expanded his cabinet in December 2018 and followed it up in January 2019 with appointments of legislators as chairpersons of various boards and corporations.

This was done to pacify senior Congress leaders who were denied cabinet ministry posts. According to their ‘’agreement’’, both parties decided to fill up the posts for 30 boards and corporations -- 20 for the Congress and 10 for JDS. Interestingly, of the 20 appointments of Congress MLAs, a few were rebel MLAs who have now been disqualified. Munirathna was given Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, K Sudhakar headed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and Shivaram Hebbar was given NWKSRTC. Most appointments were done in January and February. But with the code of conduct being enforced for the Lok Sabha polls, these chairpersons got little or no time to conduct meetings.

Byrathi Basavaraj told TNIE that he had hardly met his officials twice since January 2019. “I had many plans to improve the company. But we had very little time and people in the government disowned us,’’ he lamented. A senior member said the coalition government was in place for 14 months, and the appointments were delayed by eight months because legislators from both parties were demanding to be made heads of boards and corporations.

