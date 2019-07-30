Home States Karnataka

Count tigers, not MLAs

Karnataka gains 100+ tigers in 5 yrs, falls to second spot behind Madhya Pradesh

Tiger (File Photo)

File photo

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka missed out narrowly on being the state with the highest population of the big cat on Monday when the tiger census results were announced by PM Narendra Modi. With 524 tigers, the state fell to second spot behind Madhya Pradesh (526 tigers). In 2014, the state topped the list. The latest census, after a gap of five years, revealed there are 2,967 tigers across the country. Karnataka now has 118 more tigers living in its forests, than in 2014. In 2006, this number stood at 290.

And we have the state forest department’s frontline staff to thank for the development. Speaking to TNIE, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Punati Shridhar said the new numbers meant an increase of 29% with a 7.5% rise every year.

“The highest population is in Bandipur, Nagarhole and BRT reserves. We are analysing where the numbers have increased. Areas including MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary have been recording good tiger numbers and one of these patches will be declared as the sixth tiger reserve of Karnataka,” he said.

“The road ahead involves being more cautious while taking up developmental projects in wildlife areas and also get more area under protected cover,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Punati Shridhar added.

Former PCCF B K Singh said that Karnataka has done well and better than Madhya Pradesh in terms of tiger distribution. “Since 2014 new protected areas were added in Karnataka while Madhya Pradesh took measures to improve the buffer zones and newer areas for tigers. That resulted in an increase in the number of tigers in a short span. Karnataka too can take a cue and increase the numbers further in the coming years,” he said.

Tiger Biologist Dr K Ullas Karanth stressed on the need for active protection and management of tiger habitats in Karnataka. “The numbers are fine but the state government must ensure the wildlife areas where tigers roam remain undisturbed. There is no point in constructing new roads and bringing railway lines into the tiger areas. There have been year-long efforts towards tiger conservation in Karnataka which are now bearing fruits,” he noted.

Wildlife experts also cautioned that the activities that may harm tiger population in Karnataka must be regulated. “Bringing regulations in tiger tourism should be done on an urgent basis. The numbers of additional vehicles and tourists must be restricted from entering the tiger areas,” said a wildlife expert.

