Former IPS Jyotiprakash Mirji likely to be Yediyurappa's adviser

BENGALURU: Former IPS officer Jyotiprakash Mirji is likely to advice Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on issues related to the Home Department, particularly the transfer and postings of senior IPS officers, sources on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express. Mirji is known to be a close confidante of the CM and also belongs to the Lingayat community. He was the City Police Commissioner when Yediyurappa was CM in 2011.

“Whether Yediyurappa appoints Mirji as his advisor, the CM will consult him on administrative and other critical issues in the Home Department. Mirji will play a similar role in the Yediyurappa government as his predecessor and former IPS officer Kempaiah did during the tenure of former CM Siddaramaiah,” said an officer.

Kempaiah was a known loyalist of the former CM and was appointed as adviser to then home minister K J George. Over the years, he had become a powerful figure when it came to the issue of transfer of IPS officers.