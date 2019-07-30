Home States Karnataka

Huge turnout at Air Force rally in Karnataka

President of Office of Central Airmen Selection Board, New Delhi, and Air Commodore R S Singh was present at the recruitment rally for two days.

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The state-level recruitment rally organised here by the Indian Air Force has created state and national records for the footfall, as well as candidates selected. At the rally, 359 candidates were selected for auto-technical posts, and 197 as medical assistants.

On the first two days of the five-day rally, held between July 17 and 22, over 5,500 candidates from seven districts – Bidar, Belgavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Raichur and Kalaburagi – participated. As many as 1,533 candidates appeared for the post of medical assistant, out of which 197 made it.

“For the first time in 50-60 years, we saw more than 9,000 candidates from different parts of Karnataka turning up,” Junior Warrant Officer J P Mishra of 7 Airman Selection Centre, Bengaluru, said.

Mishra said that the recruitment rally was held under the guidance of Wing Commander Mayank Kanungo. “We have never seen such a huge turnout at a state-level recruitment rally. It would stand at number two or three in the country in the last 50 years or so,” he said.

The district administration took all measures to provide boarding facilities for candidates coming from different parts of the state. They were accommodated at Vokkaliga Sangha, KEB community hall, Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantap, Scout Bhavan and Sri Shaila Mallikarjuna temple hall.

Mishra lauded the efforts and support extended by Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanada. “Adequate arrangements made for the participating candidates contributed to the success of the rally,” he said.

