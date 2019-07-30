Imperial eagle spotted in Ballari, first time in south India

Subhash Chandra N S By

BALLARI: Imperial eagle, a rare migratory bird, has been sighted around Ballari, much to the excitement of bird experts. This is the first record of the species in southern India.

It is one more avian surprise from Ballari after the surprise sighting of Great Indian Bustard in a remote area of Ballari a decade ago, a colony of vultures and other rare species earlier this decade and sighting of common crane near Siraguppa. Pavan Yeragudi, Ballari-based bird watcher, has surprised many by recording sighting of the Imperial Eagle. The surprise has come from the outskirts of Ballari.



“The bird was sighted recently near Mincheri forest guest house. This is probably the first record of this bird in south India,” he said.

Generally known as eastern Imperial Eagle, this bird of prey is considered one of the biggest eagles sighted in India. It measures between 65 and 85 cms from head to tail and has a wingspan of up to 2.16m. This is only second to Golden Eagle, which is about 88cms from head to tail.

A bolder bird, which does not feel shy even in the presence of human beings, migrates from parts of Europe and is sighted in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and surrounding places in India. It has been often sighted at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

“We are not sure of its sighting in Ballari. Even spotted eagle appears similar. It needs to be cross verified,” said Samad Kottur, a local wildlife expert, who has recorded several birds in the district.