Home States Karnataka

Imperial eagle spotted in Ballari, first time in south India

Imperial Eagle, a rare migratory bird, has been sighted around Ballari, much to the excitement of bird experts.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

The imperial Eagle that was spotted in Ballari| Pavan Yeragudi

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: Imperial eagle, a rare migratory bird, has been sighted around Ballari, much to the excitement of bird experts. This is the first record of the species in southern India. 

It is one more avian surprise from Ballari after the surprise sighting of Great Indian Bustard in a remote area of Ballari a decade ago, a colony of vultures and other rare species earlier this decade and sighting of common crane near Siraguppa. Pavan Yeragudi, Ballari-based bird watcher, has surprised many by recording sighting of the Imperial Eagle. The surprise has come from the outskirts of Ballari.

“The bird was sighted recently near Mincheri forest guest house. This is probably the first record of this bird in south India,” he said.

Generally known as eastern Imperial Eagle, this bird of prey is considered one of the biggest eagles sighted in India. It measures between 65 and 85 cms from head to tail and has a wingspan of up to 2.16m. This is only second to Golden Eagle, which is about 88cms from head to tail.

A bolder bird, which does not feel shy even in the presence of human beings, migrates from parts of Europe and is sighted in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and surrounding places in India. It has been often sighted at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

“We are not sure of its sighting in Ballari. Even spotted eagle appears similar. It needs to be cross verified,” said Samad Kottur, a local wildlife expert, who has recorded several birds in the district.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imperial eagle migratory bird Ballari Karnataka south India
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp