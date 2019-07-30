Intermission: Never-say-die JDS supremo girds up for big fight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: He maybe 87, but JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda is not one to give up without a fight. Though senior party leaders are dejected after losing power in just 14 months, Gowda is girding up to teach a lesson to the rebels who betrayed his party. With the party yet to recover from the demoralising Lok Sabha results, and son HD Kumaraswamy’s health being a cause for concern, Gowda is compelled to lead the charge at a time when most of his contemporaries have taken political sanyas. Knowing that the by-elections will challenge the very survival of his party, Gowda, who commands a strong support base among the dominant Vokkaliga community in Old Mysuru region, wants to prove his mettle once more.



With elder son Revanna’s limited leadership capabilities and his grandsons too young to take responsibility, the JDS supremo does not plan to depend on family members -- an issue that has already created acrimony among JDS leaders and cadre. He has decided to take his party leaders into confidence, and put up a united fight in the bypolls. Gowda realises that the situation does not favour the JDS, but wants to make a last-ditch effort to win the bypolls, likely to be held in the next six months, and ensure that his party remains relevant. Upset with former state president A H Vishwanath for ditching him to join the rebel group, Gowda has already started talks with party workers in KR Pete, Hunsur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, Hoskote, Yeshwantpur and other constituencies. Gowda, who publicly apologised to his party workers for not giving them political power in the past 14 months, has started looking for potential candidates and their horoscopes.

The disqualified rebel MLAs have decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to challenge the Speaker’s orders, but Gowda is not planning to wait for the verdict. Sources said there was a lot of pressure from workers to field Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil from KR Pete. Former minister GT Devegowda also plans to bring his son, Harish Gowda, into active electoral politics by fielding him in the by-elections from Vokkaliga-dominated Hunsur constituency. The JDS, that lost by a thin margin against Congress candidate ST Somashekhar in Yeshwantpur, held a series of meetings to find a candidate who could defeat the rebels in Mahalakshmi Layout and Yeshwantpur. They also want to wrest the Vokkaliga-dominated Chikkaballapur and Hoskote seats. Gowda and Kumaraswamy, keen to expand their base outside the southern districts, are also likely to contest from seats in North Karnataka to prove that JDS is not just an Old Mysore party.

FORMER HUNSUR MLA PROMISES TO COME CLEAN ABOUT RESIGNATION

Mysuru: After the collapse of the JDSCongress coalition government, a section of JDS leaders have started raising their voice against disqualified Hunsur MLA A H Vishwanath and his son Amit V Devarahatti. The former MLA has decided to speak to voters in his constituency and tell them the reasons for his resignation. Vishwanath released a video message that has been circulated by his supporters among voters in Hunsur. In the video, he appeals to voters of the constituency to not believe in rumours being spread by his political detractors “The insults I underwent forced me to tender my resignation. I request you to believe me. I will reveal everything to you,” he said in the video.