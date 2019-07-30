Home States Karnataka

Intermission: Never-say-die JDS supremo girds up for big fight

He may be 87, but JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda is not one to give up without a fight.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: He maybe 87, but JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda is not one to give up without a fight. Though senior party leaders are dejected after losing power in just 14 months, Gowda is girding up to teach a lesson to the rebels who betrayed his party. With the party yet to recover from the demoralising Lok Sabha results, and son HD Kumaraswamy’s health being a cause for concern, Gowda is compelled to lead the charge at a time when most of his contemporaries have taken political sanyas. Knowing that the by-elections will challenge the very survival of his party, Gowda, who commands a strong support base among the dominant Vokkaliga community in Old Mysuru region, wants to prove his mettle once more.

READ| Yediyurappa wins trust vote, to continue as Karnataka CM

With elder son Revanna’s limited leadership capabilities and his grandsons too young to take responsibility, the JDS supremo does not plan to depend on family members -- an issue that has already created acrimony among JDS leaders and cadre. He has decided to take his party leaders into confidence, and put up a united fight in the bypolls. Gowda realises that the situation does not favour the JDS, but wants to make a last-ditch effort to win the bypolls, likely to be held in the next six months, and ensure that his party remains relevant. Upset with former state president A H Vishwanath for ditching him to join the rebel group, Gowda has already started talks with party workers in KR Pete, Hunsur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, Hoskote, Yeshwantpur and other constituencies. Gowda, who publicly apologised to his party workers for not giving them political power in the past 14 months, has started looking for potential candidates and their horoscopes.

The disqualified rebel MLAs have decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to challenge the Speaker’s orders, but Gowda is not planning to wait for the verdict. Sources said there was a lot of pressure from workers to field Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil from KR Pete. Former minister GT Devegowda also plans to bring his son, Harish Gowda, into active electoral politics by fielding him in the by-elections from Vokkaliga-dominated Hunsur constituency. The JDS, that lost by a thin margin against Congress candidate ST Somashekhar in Yeshwantpur, held a series of meetings to find a candidate who could defeat the rebels in Mahalakshmi Layout and Yeshwantpur. They also want to wrest the Vokkaliga-dominated Chikkaballapur and Hoskote seats. Gowda and Kumaraswamy, keen to expand their base outside the southern districts, are also likely to contest from seats in North Karnataka to prove that JDS is not just an Old Mysore party.

FORMER HUNSUR MLA PROMISES TO COME CLEAN ABOUT RESIGNATION

Mysuru: After the collapse of the JDSCongress coalition government, a section of JDS leaders have started raising their voice against disqualified Hunsur MLA A H Vishwanath and his son Amit V Devarahatti. The former MLA has decided to speak to voters in his constituency and tell them the reasons for his resignation. Vishwanath released a video message that has been circulated by his supporters among voters in Hunsur. In the video, he appeals to voters of the constituency to not believe in rumours being spread by his political detractors “The insults I underwent forced me to tender my resignation. I request you to believe me. I will reveal everything to you,” he said in the video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda Karnataka jds
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp