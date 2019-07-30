New unit for SWR electrification works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To expedite electrification of routes in South Western Railway Zone, a separate unit has just been set up in Bengaluru. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) will be headed by RA Chaudhary, who will serve as its chief project director.

This unit will be in charge of electrifying 2,457 kms in the zone. The target for electrifying of 466 kms is 2019-2020, while the remaining electrification works will be taken up in phases, and is expected to be completed by 2021-2022.

An official release read, “Setting up of this unit at Bengaluru will expedite execution of railway electrification projects by facilitating better co-ordination with concern offices of railways and the state government. This will speed up field works.”

Chaudhary is a 1989 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers and has worked as chief electrical distribution engineer, East Coast Railway; chief project director, Railway Electrification, Bhuvaneshwar, and suburban railway manager in Howrah earlier.