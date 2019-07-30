Home States Karnataka

Nowhera remanded in police custody till Aug 3

Police said Nowhera was brought to the city based on a complaint lodged by Muhammed Ateeque Shaikh, an engineer and a resident of Manjunatha Badavane here.

Published: 30th July 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nowhera Shaikh leaves District Court in Shivamogga on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Heera Group of Companies’ Managing Director and president of All India Mahila Empowerment Party, Nowhera Shaikh, was brought to the city and produced before court that remanded her in police custody till August 3. She is accused of fraudulently collecting investments from lakhs of people from various parts of the country after promising high returns.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ashwini M told The New Indian Express that the Principal Civil Judge and CJM Court on Monday remanded her to police custody. Nowhera was brought to the city from Chanchalaguda Jail in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Police said Nowhera was brought to the city based on a complaint lodged by Muhammed Ateeque Shaikh, an engineer and a resident of Manjunatha Badavane here.

In his complaint lodged with CEN police on April 14, Ateeque alleged that Nowhera and two directors of her company, in videos circulated in WhatsApp and Youtube and aired in TV, promised of giving a return at the rate of 3%. They promised a dividend of `3,000 for an investment of `1 lakh. Ateeque and his wife Naziya Banu bought five bonds at `5 lakh each. While Ateeque transferred `15 lakh from his NRI account with SBI, his wife transferred `10 lakh from her Syndicate Bank account.

The couple also received a dividend of `6.73 lakh from April to May last year. However, the company stopped paying dividends. Ateeque and his wife realised that they were cheated and lodged a complaint.
Meanwhile, Ateeque told reporters that as interest on bank deposit is considered ‘haram’ in Islam, he invested the money in Nowhera’s company that claimed to be into halal gold business. He claimed that many others in the city have also invested, but are not coming forward to lodge complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nowhera Shaikh Heera Group of Companies fraud crime
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp