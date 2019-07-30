Home States Karnataka

Rebels call Speaker a ‘hypocrite’, to approach SC over disqualification

Say Speaker dishonoured his chair by behaving like a loyal Congressman

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar speaks during an Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

KR Ramesh Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The disqualified rebel MLAs have finally returned to Bengaluru late on Sunday night. However, post the disqualification, they have now decided to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court demanding ‘justice.’

The rebels, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, R Shankar, S T Somashekar and Sudhakar  will approach the apex court questioning the Speaker’s decision. Before stepping down, Speaker Ramesh Kumar disqualified all 17 MLAs, including three from JDS.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, disqualified MLA from Chikkballapur assembly constituency K Sudhakar, said, “I have not spoken about this with the other MLAs who were disqualified. I may speak to them and we might fight this together,’’ he said.

READ MORE | Siddaramaiah will be leader of Opposition: Deve Gowda 

Defending himself, Sudhakar said that he should not have been disqualified. “What Ramesh Kumar did was illegal and biased. He has dishonoured the Speaker’s chair. He did not behave like a Speaker, but as a ‘loyal Congressman.’ A Speaker should be unbiased. We are elected representatives and lakhs of people voted for us. Is this the way a Speaker treats elected representatives? We were not even allowed to appeal,” he said.

He added that what the Speaker did was ‘unexpected.’“Going by what he said in the past six years, we never thought he would do this. He is a hypocrite,’’ he said.

Sudhakar said that he was ready for a legal battle. When asked if he gets a chance to contest elections, which party he would back, he said, “One thing at a time. We will finish this legal matter first.”
S T Somashekar told mediapersons that they knew the Speaker would do this. “This is why we will approach the Supreme Court. We will go and question Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify us,’’ he said.

Somashekar alleged that many Congress leaders wanted to see the coalition government collapse. They did not want to run the government with JDS. “The same leaders are acting as if they are hurt. They are hypocrites!’’ he said.

Nagaraj chooses to retire Former MLA M T B Nagaraj, who was one of the rebels, said he is going to retire from politics. “My son is a BBMP Councillor. It is up to him to continue or join any party of his choice,’’ he said.

2 MLAs move SC
Days after being disqualified from the state Assembly, two MLAs on Monday approached the Supreme Court against the Speaker’s decision under the anti-defection law. It is likely that few other legislators might also move the apex court soon. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi is likely to mention the petitions on Tuesday before the Chief Justice.

