Wreck diving soon off Uttara Kannada's Murudeshwar coast

KARWAR: The Uttara Kannada district administration is evincing interest in starting wreck-diving near Netrani Island off Murudeshwar coast. With this, Murudeshwar on the western coast, which is already a famous scuba-diving destination, in all likelihood will also get the tag of Karnataka's wreck-diving destination.

Netrani Island, located about 18 km off Murdeshwar coast, is rich in marine flora and fauna with a big coral reef. Hundreds of exotic fish, sea weeds and colourful corals are seen at the bottom of the sea near the island and scuba diving has become popular here for the last two years.

The island is also home to a fishing vessel, which sank about 10 years ago. Now, a large number of small fish and other aquatic creatures are spotted near the ship wreck. According to the divers, who inspected the spot recently, the wreck is located at a depth of about 27 m. The crystal clear water of the Arabian Sea with the fish manoeuvring through the decomposed wooden planks of the fishing vessel is a sight to behold.

Recently, the district administration had asked the Navy officials from INS Kadamba Naval Base, Karwar, Indian Coast Guard and Department of Studies in Marine Biology, Karnatak University, Dharwad, to study the possibility of starting wreck diving.

According to DC Harish Kumar K, they have given their nod for the proposal. He said the administration will enter into an agreement with a couple of firms who are ready to invest in wreck diving. Sources at the DC’s office said that with the Kasarkod Eco Beach of Honnavar taluk being developed to get a Blue Flag Certification and wreck-diving planned off Murdeshwar coast, which is already famous for scuba diving, will help in attracting more tourists.