Yediyurappa may not have deputies; Speaker election tomorrow

BENGALURU: After clearing his first hurdle of the trust vote on Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will have his hands full, dealing with the cabinet berth demands of various party leaders, and possibly some from the rebel camp as well.

Sources said that Yediyurappa is not keen on having multiple power centres, and is unlikely to have a Deputy Chief Minister as there are too many contenders for the post.

“Since there are too many aspirants for the DyCM posts, it will be difficult for the party to accommodate them. They may be placated with meaty portfolios,” said a party leader. Former DyCMs R Ashoka and KS Eshwarappa, senior leaders Sriramulu, Govind Karjol and a few other leaders are among the aspirants.

After presiding over two trust votes, Speaker Ramesh Kumar resigned on Monday. A new Speaker will be elected on Wednesday, once the House reconvenes. On Monday, Yediyurappa passed the floor test and ensured that the Finance Bill was cleared.



Sources hinted at former Speaker and BJP MLA KG Bopaiah being the frontrunner for the Speaker’s post. Bopaiah had held the post from 2009 to 2013, when the BJP was in power. He is likely to file his nomination papers on Tuesday. Former CM Jagadish Shettar’s name, too, is doing the rounds. He too had worked as Speaker briefly, before he became CM.

While the Delhi bosses will take the final call, Yediyurappa is said to be keen on filling up all 34 berths in one go. Yediyurappa is likely to meet BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders in Delhi later this week, to discuss ministry formation. “Keeping in mind various factors, including representation to all districts, communities and castes, names are being shortlisted for the ministry. Most probably, the CM will be in Delhi on Thursday to get the top brass’ nod,” a senior BJP leader in the know of developments told TNIE.

A senior BJP leader in the know of the developments told TNIE, “In all probability, it will be done within the next week or 10 days.”However, to accommodate rebels if they get some respite from court, the CM may keep some cabinet berths unfilled for now. Rebel Congress and JDS MLAs are challenging the Speaker’s decision to disqualify them from the state assembly.

Sources in the BJP hinted that Yediyurappa’s ministry would be a mix of experience and youth. However, former ministers R Ashoka, Suresh Kumar, Govind Karjol,KS Eshwarappa, CT Ravi, Umesh Katti, Basavaraj Bommai, Aravind Limbavali, JC Madhuswamy, Sunil Kumar, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Rupali Nayak, V Somanna, MP Renukacharya and Dr Ashwathnarayan are among the BJP MLAs who are likely to be given berths.

CM B S Yediyurappa proved his majority winning the confidence motion by a voice vote. The magic figure was 105, equivalent to BJP’s strength, which is also supported by an Independent

Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday announced his resignation

Finance Bill passed; government gets vote on account for next 3 months; interim budget on cards