Cafe Coffee Day crisis: VG Siddhartha could not have taken his own life, says DV Sadananda Gowda

The Union Minister claimed that he didn't know anything behind the letter alleging harassment by the I-T officials written by the Cafe Coffee Day founder.

Published: 31st July 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda. (File | EPS)

By ANI

 

NEW DELHI: Expressing grief over the death of the CCD founder VG Siddhartha, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday asserted that the former "could not have taken his own life." "Siddhartha could not have taken his own life. But, a few doubts have surfaced," Gowda told ANI.

On being asked if he was being harassed by the Income-Tax officers, Gowda said: "I do not know the reality behind the letter alleging harassment by the I-T officials written by him."

ALSO READ| Cafe Coffee Day board appoints SV Ranganath as interim Chairman

A letter, written by Siddhartha had come to the fore on July 30, in which he had alleged that he was being harassed by the previous directorate general, Income Tax. "Tremendous pressure from other lenders led to me succumbing to the situation," he wrote.

The union minister said that Siddhartha's establishment provided employment to numerous people across the country. "He was a selfless person and never used to meddle in anyone's business. I am saddened by his death," Gowda added.

The body of Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, was found on the banks of Netravati river near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru in the wee hours earlier today. The 58-year-old businessman was missing since the evening of July 29 from Mangaluru.

