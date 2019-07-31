Hope the news we are hearing is false, pray CCD employees

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I am a Class 7 pass out ... If I am earning Rs 20,000 per month and can take care of my elderly parents it is all because of Siddhartha sir. He is like God to us. I just hope all the news that we are hearing are false... I hope he is healthy and alive,” says 23-year-old Sandhya Rajanna (name changed), an employee of a Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) outlet in Jayanagar in the city.

Like Sandhya, thousands of employees of CCD across the country woke up to a rude shock on Tuesday after hearing about the disappearance of their founder V G Siddhartha.CCD outlets across Chikkamagaluru, where he owns coffee estates, were closed on Tuesday after the news spread.



Employees in Bengaluru were visibly anxious and upset. Twenty-eight-year-old Vidya (name changed) from another outlet in Bengaluru said, “We have not got an opportunity to meet him. But we know how CCD functions .... 10 of my relatives from a village in Mandya also work for CCD. All thanks to Siddhartha sir.”

Girish, who worked as a manager in one of the outlets in JP Nagar, said Siddhartha is probably one of the only entreprenuers who gave preference to Kannadigas and ensured people from rural areas got employed. “There can’t be another person who is a visionary like him. I don’t want to believe that something bad has happened to him. He is our saviour,” Girish said.

The employees denied to have any news of the alleged letter or any clue that there were problems in the the company as it has never affected their salaries. “Our salaries were never delayed. I hope this news is not true,” Venkatesh, an employee said.