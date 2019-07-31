Home States Karnataka

Hope the news we are hearing is false, pray CCD employees

Employees in Bengaluru were visibly anxious and upset.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of Cafe Coffee Day outlets across Bengaluru were visibly anxious and upset after hearing the news of Siddhartha’s disappearance | Express

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I am a Class 7 pass out ... If I am earning Rs 20,000 per month and can take care of my elderly parents it is all because of Siddhartha sir. He is like God to us. I just hope all the news that we are hearing are false... I hope he is healthy and alive,” says 23-year-old Sandhya Rajanna (name changed), an employee of a Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) outlet in Jayanagar in the city.

Like Sandhya, thousands of employees of CCD across the country woke up to a rude shock on Tuesday after hearing about the disappearance of their founder V G Siddhartha.CCD outlets across Chikkamagaluru, where he owns coffee estates, were closed on Tuesday after the news spread

Also read: VG Siddhartha: Know Karnataka’s coffee king who is under I-T radar

Employees in Bengaluru were visibly anxious and upset. Twenty-eight-year-old Vidya (name changed) from another outlet in Bengaluru said, “We have not got an opportunity to meet him. But we know how CCD functions ....  10 of my relatives from a village in Mandya also work for CCD. All thanks to Siddhartha sir.” 

Girish, who worked as a manager in one of the outlets in JP Nagar, said Siddhartha is probably one of the only entreprenuers who gave preference to Kannadigas and ensured  people from rural areas got employed. “There can’t be another person who is a visionary like him. I don’t want to believe that something bad has happened to him. He is our saviour,” Girish said. 

 The employees denied to have any news of the alleged letter or any clue that there were problems in the  the company as it has never affected their salaries. “Our salaries were never delayed. I hope this news is not true,” Venkatesh, an employee said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCD employees Cafe Coffee Day CCD VG Siddhartha
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp