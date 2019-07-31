Home States Karnataka

IISc Bangalore researchers design protein to kill bacterium

In a new study published in the journal Science Advances this month, IISc researchers used a bioinformatics approach to design a new short protein (peptide) called Omega76 that can kill A.

Published: 31st July 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

IISc Bangalore

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here have designed an antimicrobial peptide (AMP) that can quickly and effectively kill a notorious multi-drug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii bacterium. This bacteria is number one on World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) ‘critical’ list of threats that urgently need new antibiotics because it is remarkably adept at developing drug resistance. It is also one of six species responsible for most of the hospital infections afflicting patients.

In a new study published in the journal Science Advances this month, IISc researchers used a bioinformatics approach to design a new short protein (peptide) called Omega76 that can kill A. baumannii by breaking down its cell membrane. So far, researchers have conducted experiments only on mice models. Infected mice treated with Omega76 had much better survival rates. 

‘Protein a promising candidate for developing new antibiotics’

The team also found that high doses of Omega76 given for prolonged periods did not produce any toxic effects. The team also found that Omega76 did not cause any significant damage to normal cells. As it is both safe and effective, it is considered a promising candidate for developing new antibiotics, an IISc release said citing the researchers. Antibiotic resistance is a growing global threat, especially for millions of patients who develop infections in healthcare settings. The bacterium A. baumannii is particularly notorious for its ability to develop resistance very quickly and survive for long periods in hospitals.

“The significance of A. baumannii infection was not sufficiently understood earlier. It was regarded as just another bug in the environment. It has now become a major threat, especially in the intensive care units,” says Dipshikha Chakravortty, Professor at the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, and one of the senior authors of the study.

Antibiotics for such infections may soon become ineffective as resistance to even last-resort drugs such as carbapenems is on the rise. They are not entirely safe either. A drug called colistin, which is considered the last hope for multidrug-resistant infections, has been found to cause severe kidney damage, says first author and post-doctoral fellow Deepesh Nagarajan. 

Standard drugs act by blocking specific pathways or processes in bacterial cells, but bacteria can evolve to gain resistance against such drugs. “AMPs actually punch holes in the bacterial cell membrane. The chances of developing drug resistance are much lower because they act by multiple ways and cause actual physical damage (to the bacteria),” says Nagasuma Chandra, professor at the Department of Biochemistry, and a senior author.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Science antimicrobial peptide World Health Organization
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp