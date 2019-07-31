Home States Karnataka

IMA scam: Karnataka Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan appears before SIT

The I Monetary Advisory (IMA) is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:14 PM

Former Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. | (File | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday appeared before SIT in connection with the IMA Ponzi scheme case.

IMA's founder Mansoor Khan had disappeared in June after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons. However, he was arrested upon his arrival in India from Dubai on July 19.

An 11-member SIT headed by DIG B R Ravikanthe Gowda is probing the alleged fraud by the firm.

Khan is facing investigation for allegedly duping 40,000 investors especially Muslims in the state. He had claimed that he gave Rs 400 crore to Congress leader Roshan Baig which he was not returning. (ANI)

