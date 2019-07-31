Incessant rain hits life in Belagavi city

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With the monsoon picking up pace in Belagavi region, incessant rain has been lashing several taluks of the district for the past many days. Though this has brought some respite from the severe drinking water crisis, the heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life. In many low-lying areas, rainwater from overflowing drains entered houses making the lives of people miserable.

At Samarth Nagar, which is located close to an open canal, water entered several houses after a part of the canal collapsed. People residing in low-lying areas close to the Pune-Bengaluru Road are blaming officials for their misery. The city corporation commissioner, who recently took charge, visited several low-lying areas and took stock of the situation.

He is keen to have a project drawn up to help people of flood-prone areas of the region. He said there is a need to change the direction of flow of water in the low-lying areas to avoid flooding. He directed officials to expedite works to divert overflowing drains. Paddy sown in vast stretches in Khanapur taluk was inundated owing to non-stop rainfall. According to farmers, paddy was sown by them merely weeks before the arrival of monsoon in June.