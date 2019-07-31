Karnataka HC seeks report on probe into abuse of minor girls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state to submit the status report on the investigation carried out by Kengeri police with regard to horrific incident of a minor girl being sexually harassed and physically abused at an orphanage. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this direction after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) which alleged that Kengeri police did not conduct the investigation properly based on the FIR registered in April 2019.

The court also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to submit the report on action taken based on the letter written by the Superintendent of Government Girl Children Home on April 3, 2019.Asking the government to ensure protection and safety of the girls rescued from the orphanage in Kengeri Satellite Town, the court also directed the state to conduct mental health check-up for rescued girls within two weeks. Later, it adjourned the hearing to August 6.The KSLSA had asked for probe by either Criminal Investigation Department or a Special Investigation Team under the court’s supervision.

