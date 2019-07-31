Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC seeks report on probe into abuse of minor girls

The court also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to submit the report on action taken based on the letter written by the Superintendent of Government Girl Children Home on April 3, 2019.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state to submit the status report on the investigation carried out by Kengeri police with regard to horrific incident of a minor girl being sexually harassed and physically abused at an orphanage. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this direction after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) which alleged that Kengeri police did not conduct the investigation properly based on the FIR registered in April 2019.

The court also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to submit the report on action taken based on the letter written by the Superintendent of Government Girl Children Home on April 3, 2019.Asking the government to ensure protection and safety of the girls rescued from the orphanage in Kengeri Satellite Town, the court also directed the state to conduct mental health check-up for rescued girls within two weeks. Later, it adjourned the hearing to August 6.The KSLSA had asked for probe by either Criminal Investigation Department or a Special Investigation Team under the court’s supervision.

‘Give staff to Juvenile Justice panel’
The high court has directed the state government to provide necessary staff and infrastructure to the Juvenile Justice Committee within a month. It was hearing a PIL filed by the KSLSA.

‘Ensure vets for 8 jumbo camps’
The high court has asked the state government to ensure one veterinarian is available in the vicinity of each of the eight elephant camps of the forest department across the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka High court Sexual abuse Minor girls
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp