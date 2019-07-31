Mystery Espresso: CCD boss VG Siddhartha remains untraceable

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The owner of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), the country’s largest coffee shop chain, VG Siddhartha, has been reported missing since late Monday evening, sparking off speculation that he may have ended his life by jumping off the Ullal bridge across the Netravathi river at Mangaluru.

Massive search and rescue operations, involving the Coast Guard, have been launched since Monday night. A dog squad lost Siddhartha’s scent in the middle of the bridge, hinting that he may have jumped from there into the swirling waters of the river.



Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former External Affairs minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna. He has reportedly left behind a letter in which he says he failed as an entrepreneur.The incident came to light around 8 pm on Monday when Siddhartha’s driver Basavaraj Patil called up the coffee tycoon’s son Amartya Hegde and informed him that Siddhartha had been missing for quite some time.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil takes stock of the operation on Tuesday | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

Amartya then reportedly tried calling his father, but as the phone was switched off, he alerted CCD’s Pradeep Shetty in Mangaluru and a complaint was lodged at Kanakandi Town police station around 12.30 am.

Immediately, search operations were launched by the police even as teams of local fishermen, National Disaster Response Force and Coast Guard swung into action. It is believed that Siddhartha may has plunged into the river somewhere between 7 pm and 8 pm when there was low tide. The police had launched the initial search around 10:30 pm on Monday. The combined search is still underway.

According to the complaint, Siddhartha left home in Bengaluru around 8 am on Monday for office. Around 12.30 pm, he asked the driver to take him to Sakleshpur. When the car entered Mangaluru city, Siddhartha instructed the driver to take a deviation towards National Highway-66 (Panvel-Kochi-Kanyakumari) saying that he wanted to visit a property.

“When we reached Pumpwell Circle in Mangaluru, he told me to take a left turn as he wanted to visit his site. Just before the bridge, he asked me to stop the car and to wait at the other end of the bridge,” Patil said in the complaint.

Boss kept apologising on the journey: CCD founder’s driver tells police

The driver told the police that Siddhartha asked him to remain in the car while he got off. Siddhartha was talking on the phone and started walking along the bridge. He met the driver at the other end and asked him to wait for some more time as he wanted to take a stroll again. However, he did not return to the car till 8 pm. The driver then called him on the phone but it was switched off.

People outside the residence of former

CM S M Krishna in Bengaluru on Tuesday after

the news of his son-in-law Siddhartha’s

disappearance spread | Vinod Kumar T

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil told TNIE that they checked CCTV footage from a 3-km range. The Mangaluru CCB team has reached Bengaluru to enquire with family and friends of Siddhartha. Information is being collected from the company board members too. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Hanumantharaya told TNIE the search started around 10:30 pm on Monday after the dog squad stopped at the edge of the bridge. Based on this, it is suspected that he may have jumped off the Netravati bridge. “Apart from local fishermen, a 21-member NDRF team and the Coast Guard have been carrying out searches along Netravathi river and at Bengre near the breakwater,” he said.

Coast Guard Commandant Surendra Dasila said a slew of IGCS assets have been deployed. He said the IGCS Rajdoot has been tasked with patrolling off old Mangaluru port very close to the harbour mouth while ACV(H-198) is undertaking search in Netravathi river and providing support to Coast Guard diving teams. Three Coast Guard diving teams along with the district disaster relief team have been deputed. Besides, ICGS Savitribai Pule has been kept on standby off old at Mangaluru port, he added.

So far, the rescue teams have come up with nothing. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said as it suspected that the incident occurred during low tide, there is a possibility of the body being sucked into the sea. “We have requested the Navy conduct sorties by helicopter. We are also taking sonar equipment from NDRF for the search,” he said.A police officer at Kankanadi police station said they are questioning the driver Basavaraj Patil since Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from Chetana Belagere)

‘He called his friends one by one’

During interrogation, the driver Basavaraj Patil reportedly told the police that throughout the journey, Siddhartha kept calling people and was apologising. He was just saying “sorry” without any explanation and was disconnecting the calls. Sources said there were some long conversations with his auditor, someone from CCD, Mangaluru, and to a person in Mumbai. Police however refused to divulge details about these conversations. “The driver said his boss was calling his friends one by one and after saying sorry, he would disconnect and then call another person,” sources said.

I am stunned and shocked. I pray for his safe return. My heart goes out to the family in a time like this. He is a younger brother to me and I don’t want any harm to him Subroto Bagchi, Co-founder of Mindtree

I have known him for many many years because we all started our business at almost the same time. I am absolutely shocked to hear the very sad news Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon MD

People throng SMK’s house

People from all walks of life made a beeline to BJP leader SM Krishna’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday to express solidarity with the family. Senior politicians like PM HD Deve Gowda, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, former chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah visited Krishna’s residence ‘Shambhavi’.

‘I failed as an entrepreneur’

“I have failed as an entrepreneur,” V G Siddhartha has said in a letter purportedly written to the Board of Directors and employees of Coffee Day Enterprises, he founded. There was no immediate confirmation on whether the letter was written by him, though it was written on his letterhead with his signature.