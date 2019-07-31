Home States Karnataka

Pejawar Mutt seer to lead delegation to PM Modi

Demands include ban on cow slaughter, building of Ram Mandir and cleaning the Ganga 

Published: 31st July 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwesha Teertha on Tuesday said he will be leading a delegation of priests to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a demand to enforce a ban on cow slaughter in total, build Ram Mandir and expedite the work on cleaning the Ganga. The seer, who is currently on his chaturmasya vratha at Sri Krishnadhama here, will be meeting the Prime Minister only after the conclusion of the vratha on August 14.

Reacting to media queries here, the seer,  said, “We will also ask the Prime Minister to give impetus to agrarian activities and also the development of the country. Apart from the religion front, the country needs to achieve progress in various other fields too.”

“Be it Jains, Buddhists or Sikhs, all belonged to hindu religion, as the early saints of this land were only from the Hindu religion. It was only after the foray of British into the country, did the religion see a split. 

However, one should bear it in their mind that there are people irrespective of beliefs and food habits, depending on their practices ... they are all Hindus. It is also evident that there is no disparity in the name of caste in the religion,” he said.

‘Jamdhar is afraid’
To a query on former bureaucrat S M Jamdhar’s recent statement that he will not accept the invitation of Pejawar seer for interaction over ‘Veerashaiva Lingayat’ religion, the seer said, “I learnt it through the media. It seems Jamdhar is afraid to take part in the discussion as he has sent a book to make his point. However, the book will not ensure any solution and delay it further. It would be better to have a face-to-face interaction to arrive on a consensus.”

Continuing further, the seer said, “Starting from 1956, I have shared a cordial relationship with all Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts irrespective of Virakta mutts and Panchapeeths.” Answering a question, the seer said both Dalits and economically backward people should be brought into the mainstream of society.

Comments(1)

  • Bangalorean
    He and Jaggi Vasudev are the only guys with the moral authority to talk on behalf of the Hindus.
    1 day ago reply
