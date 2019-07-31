Signatures don’t match: I-T dept on VG Siddhartha's letter

Bala Chauhan and Sesa Sen By

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: The office of the Principal Chief Commissioner (PCC) of Income Tax, Karnataka & Goa, has questioned the veracity of the purported note written by VG Siddhartha to his board of directors, stating that the signature on the note did not “tally with VG Siddhartha’s signature as available in his annual reports. The authenticity of the note is not known”.



The PCC’s official statement has added fuel to the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the 58-year-old business tycoon from a bridge on river Nethravathi, near Mangaluru, late Monday evening.

The incumbent PCC I-T was former Director-General of Income Tax, Karnataka & Goa, when the Directorate had conducted search and seizure operations at businesses linked to Siddhartha.

In a letter purportedly written by him to his board of directors and Cafe Coffee Day family, Siddhartha has alleged harassment at the hands of the former DG-IT. He has, however, not mentioned the name of the officer.

In September 2017, the DG-IT, Karnataka & Goa, had obtained “admission of concealed” income exceeding Rs 650 crore, during search operations at 25 business locations linked to Siddhartha, in Bengaluru, Hassan, Mumbai, Chennai and Chikkamagaluru. Officials had then alleged tax evasion and concealment of “taxable income exceeding Rs 650 crore”.His mysterious disappearance has now raised alarming questions about the nature of financial pressures he was facing.

In his alleged letter to the Board, Siddhartha said he was under other kinds of pressure. The first, from his private equity (PE) partners to buy back shares. The largest PE shareholders include NLS Mauritius LLC, KKR Mauritius PE Investments II Ltd and Marina West (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holding 10.61%, 6.07% and 4.63%. Marina Iii (Singapore) Pte. Ltd has a shareholding of 1.04%.

The billionaire serial entrepreneur has spoken of “harassment” by the I-T department. In January 2019, the department had attached shares that he and Coffee Day Enterprises owned in Mindtree Ltd for a “tax demand” — a move which sparked worries that this would prevent them from selling their stake in the IT firm.

I-T officials: Siddhartha ‘admitted’ to undisclosed income

However, the I-T department, on representation from Siddhartha, swapped the attachment of Mindtree shares for some 46.01 lakh shares of Coffee Day Enterprises held by the CCD founder in February this year, a move which allowed the sale of Mindtree shares to L&T, which was making a hostile takeover bid on the tech firm.

The attachments and swaps must have caused pressure on the coffee planter turned business tycoon. However, the I-T department justified its attachments, pointing out that the investigations “arose from the search in the case of a prominent leader of Karnataka, based on the unearthing of credible evidence of financial transaction done by CCD in a concealed manner”.

Tax officials pointed out that in the course of the probe, Siddhartha had “admitted” to an undisclosed income of Rs 346.46 crore and Rs 118.02 crore belonging to him and Coffee Day Enterprises.

Of the total consideration from the Mindtree stake sale, Siddhartha repaid loans of around Rs 3,000 crore, and expenses related to transfer of Rs 154 crore, and the balance of Rs 46 crore was paid towards the first instalment of advance tax of estimated MAT liability of nearly Rs 300 crore, in the case of Cafe Day Enterprises Limited.

Coffee cafes across India

A first-generation entrepreneur, Siddhartha had founded Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) with its first café on Brigade Road in Bengaluru in 1996. Today, the chain with 1,530 outlets in 29 states in India claims to have the largest footprint of coffee cafes in the country. He founded Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Company Limited in 1992, and has been its Chairman and Managing Director since January 2015. Siddhartha and his family own 10,000 acres of coffee plantations in Chikkamagaluru.