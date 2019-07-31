Home States Karnataka

Strict implementation of Anti-Defection Law sought

Schedule 10 of the Constitution which was brought to stop defection is being manipulated by the Central government, he said.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  VR Sudarshan, vice-president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said that the Anti-defection Law should be implemented strictly and people should teach a lesson to the MLAs who defected when they contest elections again. He was addressing media persons after interviewing his party workers for the fact-finding committee of the Congress. 

Also read: Should Congress follow the BJP playbook after Karnataka debacle?

Schedule 10 of the Constitution which was brought to stop defection is being manipulated by the Central government, he said. Basavaraj Rayareddy, convener of the fact-finding committee, said that Schedule 10 was amended in 1985 and it was strengthened again in 2001.

“But there is difference of law and morality and BJP has no morality to form the government in Karnataka,” he said. He questioned who provided special flights to the rebel MLAs to go to Mumbai. BJP misuses governance and follows double standards, he charged. Rayareddy also lauded the decision of speaker Ramesh Kumar on disqualifying the MLAs. 

