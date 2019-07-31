Tipu Jayanti row: Karnataka netas at it again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tipu Sultan died 220 years ago. But a decision on whether to celebrate his birthday officially or not triggers war of words between politicians in the state almost every year. And this year is no different. On Tuesday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa cancelled the Tipu Jayanti celebrations after the cabinet meeting raised apprehensions over maintaining law and order. The trigger behind the cancellation was Virajpet BJP MLA KG Bhopaiah recalling that Tippu Jayanti celebrations had led to unrest and destruction of property in the past. He requested that it be cancelled.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who had started Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state, reacted sharply to the BJP government’s decision. “BJP is anti-minority and this decision is short-sighted. History books tell us that Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter who challenged the British and gave up his life fighting,” he said.

Congress MLC CM Ibrahim said, “I feel the pain. We will not fight the BJP government’s decision, but we will tell people about it. If BJP has anything against Tipu, then how come BJP leaders Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar participated in Tipu birthday celebrations earlier. They even wore a Tipu headgear.” He further added: “BJP did not spare Mahatma Gandhi, how will they spare Tipu Sultan?’’

JDS spokesman Tanvir Ahmed said, “BJP has forgotten about development. It is only interested in hate-mongering and polarising the people.’’ “If the government does not celebrate, we will celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birthday in a grand manner,” added Congress leader Zameer Ahmed.

When contacted, History professor Prithvi Datta C S called for sanity on this issue. “Tipu Sultan was from Mysore, and he was blamed and detested for unleashing attacks against Coorg and Mangalore, which was in their understanding, separate nations. Tipu was attacking another nation, and use of force was obvious. We need to understand history in the right perspective. Both celebration and cancellation are for political purposes.’’

Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the state had started in 2016 under the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah. While many BJP leaders consider him a tyrant and ‘anti-Hindu,’ Congress and JDS leaders claim that the Mysore ruler was a freedom fighter who fought war against the British. A few years ago, protests against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Coorg had claimed two persons. Such protests have been common in Virajpet, Madikeri and Dakshina Kannada areas.

Tipu Sultan was from Mysore, and he was blamed and detested for unleashing attacks against Coorg and Mangalore, which was in their understanding, separate nations. Tipu was attacking another nation, and use of force was obvious. We need to understand history in the right perspective. Both celebration and cancellation are for political purposes. Prithvi Datta C S, History professor

If the government does not celebrate, we will celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birthday in a grand manner

Zameer Ahmed, Congress leader