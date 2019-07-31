Tusker stops seer’s car for 30 minutes on road at MM Hills

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: A wild tusker that has been creating havoc at MM Hills for the past few days returned again on Tuesday, only to stop a seer who was travelling in his car in the middle of the road leading to the shrine. The seer had to halt for half-an-hour before the elephant returned to the forest.

According to sources, the wild jumbo was seen on the edge of the retaining wall on the main road and was behaving aggressively. On noticing the elephant, the driver of the vehicle carrying senior pontiff of Salur Mutt Guruswamy brought the car to a screeching halt. They then waited for the tusker to move back, all the while keeping the car engine on.

It is believed that it is the same tusker that claimed the lives of two people and injured another in the recent past. In another incident, some tourists had a narrow escape after a wild elephant attacked their safari van at Bandipur forests on Monday evening. A part of the vehicle’s windscreen was damaged. It is said that the tourists were being taken on a safari when the pachyderm was suspected to have been provoked by the vehicle for coming closer to it.

Jumbos destroy jowar crop

Mysuru: A herd of about four to five elephants destroyed jowar crop at Basavanagiri ‘B’ tribal hamlet in HD Kote taluk in the district on Monday night. The crop was cultivated on the lands owned by Bhaskar, Mara, Ravi, DC Basavaraju, M Bomma, DM Basavaraju, Kala, Kempa and Raju.