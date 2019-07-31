Home States Karnataka

VG Siddhartha missing: BJP writes to Shah, Congress seeks probe

The BJP has sought the Union government’s assistance to trace the missing businessman. 

Published: 31st July 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

(From left): Cong leaders CM Ibrahim and DK Shivakumar, and JDS leader HD Revanna at the former chief minister SM Krishna’s residence in Sadashivanagar | vinod kumar t

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Politicians cutting across party lines made a beeline at former external affairs minister SM Krishna’s residence as news of his son-in-law Siddhartha missing near Mangaluru broke on Tuesday morning. From Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Krishna’s protege DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, political bigwigs met the octogenarian political veteran to show solidarity. 

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was one of the first to visit Krishna’s residence in Sadashivanagar. Given his long career with the Congress before joining the BJP, a host of Congress leaders stood by Krishna’s family on Tuesday even as efforts to find Siddhartha were underway. A team of recently disqualified MLAs, including S T Somashekhar, Shivaram Hebbar and M T B Nagaraj, too visited Krishna’s residence to show support.

A delegation of BJP MPs led by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje submitted a petition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “A gentleman, who popularised coffee across the world, known for his business acumen. It is unfortunate that man who has given jobs to thousands of Kannadigas goes missing,” a statement from Karandlaje said. The BJP has sought the Union government’s assistance to trace the missing businessman. 

Congress leaders, especially Shivakumar whose proximity to Krishna as well as Siddharatha is not a secret, insisted on a thorough investigation, deeming the incident “fishy”.   “I received a call from him on the July 28 asking if we could meet. It’s unbelievable that a courageous man like him would resort to this. However, I find this utterly fishy and urge that a thorough investigation be conducted. Shri Siddhartha and his family are closely known to me for decades now. (SIC)” Shivakumar tweeted.

The long list of political bigwigs who visited Krishna included former state Home Minister M B Patil, former DyCM G Parameshwara, former Speaker K R  Ramesh Kumar, former minister Krishna Byregowda and KJ George, former CM Jagadish Shettar, BJP’s Suresh Kumar and Kumar Bangarappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VG Siddhartha CCD Cafe Coffee Day congress BJP Karnataka SM Krishna
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp