VG Siddhartha missing: BJP writes to Shah, Congress seeks probe

BENGALURU: Politicians cutting across party lines made a beeline at former external affairs minister SM Krishna’s residence as news of his son-in-law Siddhartha missing near Mangaluru broke on Tuesday morning. From Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Krishna’s protege DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, political bigwigs met the octogenarian political veteran to show solidarity.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was one of the first to visit Krishna’s residence in Sadashivanagar. Given his long career with the Congress before joining the BJP, a host of Congress leaders stood by Krishna’s family on Tuesday even as efforts to find Siddhartha were underway. A team of recently disqualified MLAs, including S T Somashekhar, Shivaram Hebbar and M T B Nagaraj, too visited Krishna’s residence to show support.

A delegation of BJP MPs led by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje submitted a petition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “A gentleman, who popularised coffee across the world, known for his business acumen. It is unfortunate that man who has given jobs to thousands of Kannadigas goes missing,” a statement from Karandlaje said. The BJP has sought the Union government’s assistance to trace the missing businessman.

Congress leaders, especially Shivakumar whose proximity to Krishna as well as Siddharatha is not a secret, insisted on a thorough investigation, deeming the incident “fishy”. “I received a call from him on the July 28 asking if we could meet. It’s unbelievable that a courageous man like him would resort to this. However, I find this utterly fishy and urge that a thorough investigation be conducted. Shri Siddhartha and his family are closely known to me for decades now. (SIC)” Shivakumar tweeted.

The long list of political bigwigs who visited Krishna included former state Home Minister M B Patil, former DyCM G Parameshwara, former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, former minister Krishna Byregowda and KJ George, former CM Jagadish Shettar, BJP’s Suresh Kumar and Kumar Bangarappa.