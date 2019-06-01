Home States Karnataka

Better to call Ministry of Home affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka Minister's remarks come just a couple of days after BJP president Amit Shah took the oath and was given the portfolio on Friday. 

Published: 01st June 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA, Karnatka Minister Amit Shah, BJP, Elections

Minister of Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah. (File| PTI)

By Online Desk

Chittapur Congress MLA Priyank Kharge took jibe on the new Ministry of Home affairs and said that it is better to rename it as Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Providing Clean Chits.

The Karnataka Minister's remarks come just a couple of days after BJP president Amit Shah took the oath and was given the portfolio on Friday. 

The remarks also come as the previous BJP government in the State is under scanner for Rs 35000 crore illegal mining scams.

Mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy who was sent to jail in 2009 for being involved in illegal mining of iron ore in Bellary and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. 

The previous BJP government in Karnataka was also accused of quietly burying the case with the help of the Centre. Congress in 2018 State assembly elections had accused the BJP of playing a hand in glove with the scam accused as it gave tickets to seven close aides of G Janardhan Reddy.

Reacting to the minister's tweet former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurrappa has said the minister's remarks is because of his father Mallikarjun Kharge lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Ministry of Home Affairs Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp