Better to call Ministry of Home affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge

By Online Desk

Chittapur Congress MLA Priyank Kharge took jibe on the new Ministry of Home affairs and said that it is better to rename it as Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Providing Clean Chits.

The Karnataka Minister's remarks come just a couple of days after BJP president Amit Shah took the oath and was given the portfolio on Friday.

The remarks also come as the previous BJP government in the State is under scanner for Rs 35000 crore illegal mining scams.

Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits. — Priyank Kharge (@PriyankKharge) June 1, 2019

Mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy who was sent to jail in 2009 for being involved in illegal mining of iron ore in Bellary and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The previous BJP government in Karnataka was also accused of quietly burying the case with the help of the Centre. Congress in 2018 State assembly elections had accused the BJP of playing a hand in glove with the scam accused as it gave tickets to seven close aides of G Janardhan Reddy.

Reacting to the minister's tweet former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurrappa has said the minister's remarks is because of his father Mallikarjun Kharge lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.