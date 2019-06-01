Home States Karnataka

Cloud seeding plan postponed after pre-monsoon showers

In a press conference, Deshpande revealed that as pre-monsoon showers are delayed, the state government is planning for cloud seeding in selected areas of the state.

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: The government's decision to take up cloud seeding in parts of the state in the wake of drought, including rivers and lakes, has been postponed in the backdrop of pre-monsoon showers that brought a huge respite to people from the scorching summer. After the state government sought permission from Election Commission of India (ECI) to review the drought situation in the state at a time when the election code was in force, Revenue Minister R V Deshpande reviewed the drought-hit districts of Mumbai-Karnataka region.

In a press conference, Deshpande revealed that as pre-monsoon showers are delayed, the state government is planning for cloud seeding in selected areas of the state. He had also said, "The necessary preparations for cloud seeding is on the line and it will be done either in the last week of May or in early June." 

However, most drought hit-regions in the districts of Mumbai-Karnataka region received rains in the third week of May. This rain has forced the authorities to postpone the plans of cloud seeding to next month in July.

According to reports from Department of Agriculture, in May, only 22.2mm against 56.3mm and 10mm against 46mm rainfall has been reported in Bagalkot and Vijayapura respectively. Meanwhile, last year, both districts received more than traditional rain. An officer said, "Authorities received a weather report from the Meteorological Department that many parts of the state will receive moderate rains in the first and second week of June. Now, the state government has postponed its plan of cloud seeding after the report it received from IMD."  

