IAS officers transfers: Manjushree back as deputy commissioner

 Within a week after the election code of conduct was lifted, the state government on Friday transferred number of IAS officers.

Published: 01st June 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within a week after the election code of conduct was lifted, the state government on Friday transferred number of IAS officers. Manjushree N, who was transferred from Mandya after complaints from Sumalatha Ambareesh, has been posted back as Mandya Deputy Commissioner. While PC Jaffer has been posted to the Education Department as Commissioner of Public Instruction. Sumalatha had accused Manjushree of being biased. The DC had then sought explanation from Sumalatha for making such allegations.

Other IAS officers transferred on Friday are: Tushar Giri Nath,  Chairman, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), TK Anil Kumar, Secretary to Government, Tourism Department, Shivayogi C Kalasad, Managing Director, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Dr Vishal R, Commissioner, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Agency, Dr Lokesh M, Special Commissioner (Finance &IT), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), D Randeep Additional Commissioner (Admin) BBMP,  SS Nakul, Director, Department of Information Technology & Bio-Technology, M Kanaga Valli, Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, SB Bommanahalli, Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi, Avinash Menon Rajendran, Additional Commissioner of Commercial taxes (Service Analysis Wing), Lakshmikanth Reddy, directed to report to DPAR for further orders, V Yashavantha, Regional Commissioner, Mysuru and PA Meghannavar, Commissioner, Land Acquisition and Resettlement and Rehabilitation is Upper Krishna Project, Bagalkot is placed in concurrent charge as Regional Commissioner, Belagavi.

