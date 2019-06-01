Home States Karnataka

In his second term as Union Minister, Sadananda Gowda could bring Karnataka much-needed relief

For Karnataka, having Gowda at the centre is likely to result in more attention to the state’s woes.

Published: 01st June 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In his second term as a Union minister, D V Sadananda Gowda is looking forward to completing a lot of projects he had previously taken up during his stints in various ministries, especially for his home state, Karnataka. 

He lauded PM Modi for choosing a 2.0 team packed with members known for their sincerity, honesty and commitment. It may be recalled that Sadananda Gowda is seen as one of the cleanest Chief Ministers of Karnataka and enjoyed a squeaky clean image even as a central minister.

Having handled the posts of Law Minister, Railways Minister, Minister for Statistics and Planning as well as taking over the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry after HN Ananth Kumar’s death, Gowda says there is a lot more work to be done and that he is raring to have another go, working this time around, with greater speed. 

For Karnataka, having Gowda at the centre is likely to result in more attention to the state’s woes. As Law Minister, Gowda had rendered his assistance to Karnataka in water disputes while as the Railways minister, he had worked on setting up the suburban rail service for Bengaluru. 

ALSO READ | Informal Karnataka ‘GoM’ soon, courtesy Sadananda Gowda

Talking about the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, Gowda said, “Five of our important fertilizer plants in Ramagundam, Barauni, Talcher, Sindri and Gorakhpur that had shut down are being revived at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. With this the costs will go down and people will benefit.” 

‘More work at greater speed’

What are your priorities as Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers?

This is my second stint and the aim is to do more work at a greater speed. 

Other areas of focus?

I am working to make several medicines cheaper, including generic drugs and cancer medicines. 

ALSO READ | A first time for everything: Mantri Joshi raring to go  

How can you help Karnataka mitigate the effects of drought?

As Law Minister I helped in the Cauvery water Case, the Upper Krishna Case and in other river water issues. 

Will you continue your push for sub-urban rail for Bengaluru?

As Railways minister, I worked on setting up suburban rail with Rs 17,000 crore approval in six locations --Nelamangala, Ramanagaram, Chickballapur and so on with HN Ananth Kumar.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sadananda Gowda Karnataka Narendra Modi Cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp