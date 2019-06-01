Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy greets Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday congratulated UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her election as leader of Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha and said her vast experience and leadership will give a "stronger voice" to the opposition in Parliament.

Gandhi was once again elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

"Hearty congratulations to Ms Sonia Gandhi on being elected as leader of the #Congress Parliamentary Party. Her vast experience and leadership will give a stronger voice to the Opposition in the Parliament.

I wish her the best.@INCIndia @INCKarnataka," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said her leadership would strengthen the opposition and help in keeping a check on the BJP.

"Congratulations to Smt.#SoniaGandhi for being elected as @INCIndia Parliamentary leader. Her vision, commitment & leadership will strengthen the opposition & help in keeping a check on @BJP4India," he said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in a tweet said, "Hearty congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi avaru for taking the mantle of leadership of @INCIndia in Lok Sabha. Under her able & experienced leadership, I am sure the Congress party will be a strong voice of our people & defender of our Constitution in the Parliament."