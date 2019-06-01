Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy greets Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi

Gandhi was once again elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

Published: 01st June 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday congratulated UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her election as leader of Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha and said her vast experience and leadership will give a "stronger voice" to the opposition in Parliament.

Gandhi was once again elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

"Hearty congratulations to Ms Sonia Gandhi on being elected as leader of the #Congress Parliamentary Party. Her vast experience and leadership will give a stronger voice to the Opposition in the Parliament.

I wish her the best.@INCIndia @INCKarnataka," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said her leadership would strengthen the opposition and help in keeping a check on the BJP.

READ | Congress will prove a strong opposition under Sonia's leadership: Rahul Gandhi

"Congratulations to Smt.#SoniaGandhi for being elected as @INCIndia Parliamentary leader. Her vision, commitment & leadership will strengthen the opposition & help in keeping a check on @BJP4India," he said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara in a tweet said, "Hearty congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi avaru for taking the mantle of leadership of @INCIndia in Lok Sabha. Under her able & experienced leadership, I am sure the Congress party will be a strong voice of our people & defender of our Constitution in the Parliament."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Sonia Gandhi Congress Parliamentary Party G Parameshwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp