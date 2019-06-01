Karnataka government halted development of railways: MoS for Railways Suresh Angadi

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A popular leader from North Karnataka and four-time MP of Belagavi, Suresh Angadi, who took over as Minister of State for Railways in the Modi cabinet has slammed the Karnataka government for several railway projects failing to take off in the state.

According to him, several projects, including the Bengaluru sub-urban rail system, would have been executed smoothly had the state government cooperated with the Centre. “Several initiatives taken by the Centre to develop Karnataka’s rail network met with failure during the first term of the Modi government,” he said.

Angadi also said that it would be possible to give a new direction and shape to Railway policies if he had the local support of state governments. “It is my first day in office and I would want to have a long list of works to start, especially for Karnataka,” he said.

Sharing his objectives as MoS for Railways with TNIE, Angadi said, “I will find out which areas needed what kind of facilities before going ahead with the works. You will definitely see a change in the railway sector soon,’’ Angadi said.

While he may be a first-time minister, he is quite aware of the problems that the Railways faces in Karnataka. For the last 15 years, Angadi was involved actively in several agitations demanding development of the railway sector in North Karnataka, especially in Belagavi and Hubli region. He has been instrumental in getting three railway overbridges built in the last three years in Belagavi city which have eased traffic congestion to a great extent.

‘Railways will develop under my leadership’

Did you expect a berth in the Union cabinet or is it a surprise?

I was expecting a berth in the Union cabinet after my fourth victory as an MP in Belagavi.

Are you content with the portfolio allotted to you?

For that matter, I would have accepted any portfolio and not only the railways which has been allotted to me.

What are your top priorities as MoS Railways?

Most of the major pending works which are needed to be implemented will be completed on to priority, be it Karnataka or any other region.

Do you think the state got its due in railway sector ?

Many works of the Railway Ministry were not implemented in Karnataka due to the non-cooperation of the state government in the last few years.

Do you have plans for development of railway sector in sub-urban Bengaluru?

To ensure that the railway sector in sub-urban Bengaluru developed at a fast pace, I will hold discussions with leaders in Karnataka.