No consensus yet in Karnataka Congress; Venugopal meets Kumaraswamy in Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no consensus despite marathon meetings among Congress leaders in the State, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Friday returned to New Delhi.

He, however, met Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi to take the discussions forward.

With discussions not going forward, Venugopal is said to have left to New Delhi to discuss with party high command on what to do next.

Venugopal was scheduled to meet Kumaraswamy along with a host of Congress leaders in Bengaluru on Friday but chose to meet the Chief Minister alone in New Delhi.

Soon after the meeting with Venugopal, Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru.

An announcement on the cabinet- whether there is a need for reshuffle or mere expansion- is likely to be announced in the first week of June.

“The Chief Minister met Venugopal briefly on Friday afternoon. They had a quick discussion on what Congress State leaders’ opinion were,” said a source from the Chief Minister’s office.

ALSO READ | ULB Polls a morale booster for Congress

Venugopal skipped his meetings with Congress leaders to head to New Delhi assuring that the matter of crisis would be taken up with AICC President Rahul Gandhi.

With a section of State Congress leaders adamant on cabinet reshuffle and another section keen on just expansion, Venugopal is pressed for time to take a decision.

The JDS has claimed to have left it to the Congress to decide what is to be done.

Given the scenario where Rahul Gandhi has refused to entertain discussions with any of his party leaders, Kumaraswamy is likely to be asked to take a call on the cabinet expansion and make a formal announcement at the earliest.