Pejavar seer seeks support of Rahul Gandhi for Ram Mandir

UDUPI: Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, said all the newly elected MPs, including AICC president Rahul Gandhi, should support the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"Not just Rahul, all MPs should support the cause and the Parliament should unanimously give its approval for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,’’ he told media persons in Udupi on Friday.

The consolidation of Hindu votes helped the BJP come to power again, he said when he was asked by reporters about the possible reason behind the thumping victory of the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The seer returned from Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday.