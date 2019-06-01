Potato not lucrative to farmers in Karnataka

BRUDAYAKUMAR By

HASSAN: The potato market that was opened three weeks ago at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard here already wears a dull look. This is because the district has received 42 per cent less than normal rains, resulting in yield of the crop being hit. As much as 65 per cent of the region’s farmers reportedly lost interest in sowing potato, the traditional crop of Hassan district due.

Most have switched over to alternate crops including maize, ragi and ginger following continuous loss. Interestingly, the farmers have not come forward to purchase potato seeds though the state government announced a 50 per cent subsidy this year. According to sources, some farmers are waiting for good showers to sow potato, which is a short-term crop.

As per recent statistics, the area of potato cultivation in the district has drastically decreased to 12 thousand hectors from 52 thousand hectors a decade ago following continuous loss due to disease and price crash of the crop. Wholesale merchants brought 20 thousand mt seed potato from Jalandar in Punjab and stocked it in eight different cold storages here.

The merchants so for sold only 4,500 mt at the rate of Rs 1,200-1,350 per quintal. Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis held a meeting of wholesale merchants and fertiliser dealers and instructed them not to sell the seeds at a higher cost. The DC directed the merchants to sell only quality seeds and fix the price after consulting with Horticulture officials. The DC visited different cold storages and directed officials of the department to allow merchants to sell only quality seeds. The police have taken precautionary measures by fixing close circuit cameras as a precautionary