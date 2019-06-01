ULB Polls a morale booster for Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Local bodies election results announced on Friday has come as a much-needed morale boost for Congress and its alliance partner JDS. After its humiliating performance at the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress managed to put up a good show by winning 509 wards out of 1,221 wards in the City Municipal Council, Town Municipal Council and Town Panchayats across the state.

Even the Congress leaders were surprised by the results as voting for the local bodies elections were conducted a few days after the Lok Sabha results. The Congress and JDS, which fought the LS elections together just managed to win one seat each, while the BJP increased its tally to a record high of 25 out of 28 seats.

The LS and local bodies results reconfirmed Congress leaders apprehensions over the party's alliance with the JDS. In the LS polls, voters rejected the alliance between Congress and JDS, the parties that were traditional rivals for decades. In many constituencies, they had even ended up working at cross-purposes fearing that they may lose base in their villages, towns and even constituencies, if they work for alliance candidate.

However, in local bodies elections, not having a pre-poll understanding helped as Congress and JDS leaders seem to have worked only to ensure their party candidates' victory and to retain their hold over the local bodies. The BJP, however, still managed to do well by winning 366 wards, while the JDS was relegated to the third position with its candidates winning from 174 wards.

"I am surprised with such a massive change in such a short span of time," said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao. For the Congress, the results came at a time when the morale of party leaders and workers was at its lowest ebb. "After the Lok Sabha results, we were thinking 'Have we made any mistakes?' We have done good campaigning and worked together. Now, again people have held our hands," said Rao, clearly indicating that it will help the party to recover at the local level.

Now, after elections, the Congress and JDS will join hands to take control of local bodies.

Results at a glance

Congress won 509 wards out of 1,221 wards, while BJP won 366 wards and Janata Dal (Secular) candidates won in 174 wards. Of the 217 wards in the seven City Municipal Councils, the Congress won 90 wards, BJP 56 and JDS 38, while independent candidates won from 25 wards. In 30 TMCs, the Congress won 322 out of 714 wards, BJP won 184 and the JDS 102. In the 19 TPs, the BJP won 126 wards, Congress 97 and JDS 34 wards.

Pourakarmika’s son gets elected as BJP councillor

Tumakuru: A school drop-out and son of a pourakarmika has created a history by winning the town municipality elections on a BJP ticket. Thirty-two-year-old Ananda Kumar, who is a Dalit and from Ward 20 in Kunigal, defeated his rival Shivakumar of Congress by a margin of 19 votes. His father Marappa used to sweep the town’s streets, and was known for his good work.

Marappa died of a cardiac arrest, which is when Anand, who had only studied till Class IX, decided to let his PUC-pass younger brother to over their father’s job. Anand, who has two sons, was working as a driver for Congress leaders. Now, he is going to sit in the council along with the same people he would ferry around. Asked what prompted him to take up a career in politics, he said, “When I was a driver, I was helping people in getting to their destinations. Now, I have the power to serve people in a better capacity.”