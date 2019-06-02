Did somebody forget Karnataka police need training too?

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Training is an extremely critical component in moulding law enforcement officers and is given top priority in the defence forces. But this does not seem to be the case with the Karnataka police. There’s an abject dearth of trainers in the 12 police training institutes where nearly 5,000 newly recruited police personnel from the rank of sub-inspectors to constables are currently undergoing training. According to official sources, there are vacancies at every level in the police training institutes — from principals to outdoor and drill instructors.

“Weapons training is a must for police personnel, especially at the level of sub-inspector and constable, because once they complete their training, many of them will be posted with the city or district armed reserve or the state reserve police force. They should be well-trained in handling and using firearms. In the absence of drill instructors, it is difficult to say what kind of weapons and outdoor training is being imparted to the recruits,” said an officer who didn’t wish to be named.

The two police training institutes in Hassan and Kadur are functioning without principals and the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru does not have a deputy director because no one has been posted to the Academy for a long time, it is learnt. Officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police are posted as principals of police training institutes.

“The absence of adequate training staff over a long period of time is not only an administrative lacuna; it will also lead to corruption and corrupt practices. It is a matter of very serious concern to have policemen who have not been trained for their job,” said another officer, who is privy to the state of affairs in the training institutes.

“Repeated efforts to draw the attention of the government have not borne fruit,” the officer added

He added that one of the reasons why various posts in the training institutes have been lying vacant is lack of incentives. “Posting in police training wing is perceived as a punishment by officers, who look at incentives for a career move. Also, there was a hiatus in postings in various government departments in the wake of the B K Pavitra case pertaining to reservation in promotion of state government employees. The Supreme Court has recently upheld the Act and hopefully the vacancies will be filled up soon,” he said.



There are 12 police training institutes in Karnataka — Bengaluru, Channapatna, Mysuru, Kadur, Hassan, Khanapur, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi. In the absence of trainers, the department is also unable to take up refresher courses for serving police officers in emerging areas such as cybercrime and digital investigation.