Elections are over, no time for grudges: Sumalatha Ambareesh

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It wasn’t an easy battle for Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya. Having created history by becoming the only woman independent MP to be elected from Karnataka, Sumalatha has her task cut out for Mandya. The bigger challenge, considering that she is an independent MP, seems to be to ensure coordination between the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and the Congress-JDS coalition in the state, especially since she defeated none other than Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar in the David versus Goliath battle in Mandya. The debutant MP-elect who is all set to take oath soon spoke to The New Sunday Express about challenges that lie ahead. Excerpts.

Did you expect to win with the kind of margin you did?

I was not looking at margins at any point in time. A win is a win. I was amazed by the kind of love people have shown me.

Yours is a historic win. What is on your priority list for Mandya?

I am aware that there are high expectations from me now and a lot of responsibilities lie ahead. I plan to fulfil it to the best of my abilities. There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed but a lot of work can be done if you put your mind to it and work hard and that is exactly what I plan to do. At the same time, as an independent, there are some limitations. There is a scope within which I will have to operate and I am aware of that. I will strive my best to get the cooperation of the ruling government because they have supported me in this election and I expect the same cooperation even as an independent MP. I am sure they will look kindly towards Mandya and its development.

Do you have the same expectation of the state government considering you took on the CM’s son?

That is a challenge, yes, but I am open to suggestions and meeting them midway. Whatever has happened during the elections, I am not going to hold it against them and I am ready to go to any lengths to get their cooperation. It is quite important and I hope they keep all grudges aside for the time being because elections are over, done and dusted. People of Mandya matter more than anything.

Do you think that the personal attacks and mudslinging during campaigns against you worked in your favour?

I think that the message that elections can be fought with dignity was really sent out strongly. Also, the mudslinging, more than working in my favour, worked against them. That is how I look at it.

How do you see Cauvery Water Management Committee’s recent order on releasing water to Tamil Nadu affect Mandya or its people considering how close the Cauvery issue is to their hearts?

There is a lot of misinformation that goes on regarding who can do what in this matter. Since it is a Supreme Court- appointed committee, we have to respect the decision. We can’t protest against the SC. Officials have to carry out the instructions but the government can take it forward by appealing against the decision. That’s how I look at it. As far as my understanding goes, it is a distress solution which is dependent on rain and inflow into the KRS. At least there is a small relief since it is based on inflow. If there is no inflow then they cannot release water. I am hoping that the state government carries this fight forward because it is not just about Manyda but all districts that come under the Cauvery basin, including Bengaluru.

We are staring at another drought year. What is your roadmap for the farming sector in a heavily agrarian Mandya?

I have to go into details and look into measures taken so far. I am already shooting off letters seeking information on what has been happening over the last year and what plans are in place. I am hoping to set up meetings with officials, ministers, MLAs in the state and the Centre to see how we can serve the needs of the people best.

How often can people of Manyda see you?

I haven’t even taken my oath yet and I am yet to draw up schedule. have to see how much I am needed in Delhi. But I will be available to people of Mandya always. I intend to travel to every taluk to thank the voters for their faith in me.