In this Gadag ashram, British folk exists alongside Carnatic music

GADAG: It was a fateful journey for Marcus Corbett, a British national, who travelled to Gadag around seventeen years back in 2002, hunting for some musical inspiration. At the Veereshwar Punyashram, he saw thousands of trainees, learning Indian and Carnatic music and he decided to stay back. Corbett stuck around for long enough to pick up tabla and piano skills and then decided to create his own unique style of music, combining Indian classical with British folk. This inspired him to perform this many concerts across the world. With his guitar, Corbett today performs in England and other countries in Europe.

Speaking to TNSE, Corbett spoke of his journey so far, both musical and physical. “I first came to Pune to learn Indian classical music in 2002. My India visit was primarily to see Sheshadri Gawai. But on reaching Bengaluru, I was told that he was no more. Gawai’s son suggested I travel to Gadag and told me about Pundit Puttaraja Gawai and the Veereshwar Punyashram,” he says.

Every visit, Corbett stays for 45 to 60 days. During this time, he learns music under the guidance of Sharanappa Guttaragi, a tabla expert from the Punyashram with over 30 years of experience. “We can find ample tunes in classical music. I blend the same with British folk music. Music is my passion and it needs a lot of money. I get it by organizing shows. I am also trying to take classical singers from Gadag and give them a platform to perform. They are amazing musicians!” Corbett says. Corbett has Indian classical influences in his music but stays away from copying tunes. He chooses instead to add his own spin and polish, in a way to make it new and exciting in the West. While learning with Guttaragi, he focuses on playing the guitar, in tune with the tabla and together they search for new and melodious tunes.

“Corbett has amazing acoustic skills. He mixes Indian and British music and creates a new genre which appeals to everyone. This is a first-of-its-kind as he blends Carnatic and Classical with British folk. Others have tried blending Classical and Western music in the past. He has been visiting for the last seventeen years and takes something new every time he comes for six weeks,” Guttaragi says.Corbett has been working on his vocals too when in Gadag. He also practises with a violin as well as the tabla, which he uses to replicate tunes from his homeland. An interior designer by profession, Corbett was 43 years old when he first came to Gadag.

One of us: Locals say with pride

Having visited Gadag a tleast 17 times in his life, Corbett is well-versed with the local customs and area. He said that while learning Kannada was difficult initially, he persevered and can now speak in the colloquial North Karnataka dialect of Kannada. Corbett loves eating Puri Chutney and Kadak (brittle) rotti with Brinjal. He even tries to replicate these recipes when he goes home. Words like ‘Namaskaragalu’, ‘Hege Idiri’, ‘Swalpa palya haaki’ (serve some vegetable), ‘Chutney Pudi Kodi’ (give some chutney powder’, ‘bhetti aagtini’ (I'll meet you soon), flow naturally from his tongue when he tours Gadag and surrounding towns solo, riding his bike. A member of the Punyashram, Kamal Hiremath says about Corbett, “He loves Gadag’s Poori Bhaji and Rotti-Badanekai (Brinjal) palya. He sits with all mutt children and eats prasadam. Now he is like a mutt member who is one among us.”