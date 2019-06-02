INS Kadamba naval base thirsts for water

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: The third largest naval base in the country, INS Kadamba, which is home to India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and other major warships and submarines, is staring at an unprecedented water crisis. The situation is such that water supply could be stopped in the next 3-4 days if there is no rain and the rivers don’t start filling up.

From last week, water from the Gangavali river, which is the only source to the base, is being supplied once in two days. The water crisis is so severe that with water drying up near the jackwell, the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board has deployed earthmovers to dig small canals for up to 5 km in the river bed to bring water from pits in river. A senior official said they are doing their best to bring water to the pump house near Honnalli.

The strategic base on the west coast is spread over 11,500 acres. Once the ongoing expansion work under Phase-2 is completed, it will be the largest naval base in Asia. Presently, it requires 6 million litres of water (MLD) per day and thousands of navy personnel and their families are stationed there. So far, about 18 MLD of water was being pumped from the river and supplied to the base, Karwar and other towns and villages. With the river drying up, the Board is able to pump only about 3 MLD of water. Board officials said they can supply water for next 3 or 4 days and after that, it may not be possible to do so.

According to those living in the residential quarters on the base, they were last provided tap water on Thursday and since then, there has been no supply. Gangavali river in Ankola taluk is the only major source to the naval base and surrounding towns including Karwar, Ankola and Gokarna towns and a number of villages. Residents of Karwar and other towns and villages are being provided drinking water once in 3-4 days and are forced to depend on tankers.

According to the meteorology department, the monsoon is expected to set in on June 8 in Karnataka. The entire state has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the last one month. The situation can be gauged from the fact that the famous Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala had even requested devotees to postpone their visits to the temple town as there is no water to prepare prasada. Many schools across the state have put off the start of the academic year due to water scarcity.