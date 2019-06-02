Home States Karnataka

INS Kadamba naval base thirsts for water

The strategic base on the west coast is spread over 11,500 acres. Once the ongoing expansion work under Phase-2 is completed, it will be the largest naval base in Asia.

Published: 02nd June 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Earthmovers dig small canals in the Gangavali river to bring water from pits to the pump house at Honnalli | EXPRESS

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: The third largest naval base in the country, INS Kadamba, which is home to India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and other major warships and submarines, is staring at an unprecedented water crisis. The situation is such that water supply could be stopped in the next 3-4 days if there is no rain and the rivers don’t start filling up.

From last week, water from the Gangavali river, which is the only source to the base, is being supplied once in two days. The water crisis is so severe that with water drying up near the jackwell, the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board has deployed earthmovers to dig small canals for up to 5 km in the river bed to bring water from pits in river. A senior official said they are doing their best to bring water to the pump house near Honnalli.

The strategic base on the west coast is spread over 11,500 acres. Once the ongoing expansion work under Phase-2 is completed, it will be the largest naval base in Asia. Presently, it requires 6 million litres of water (MLD) per day and thousands of navy personnel and their families are stationed there. So far, about 18 MLD of water was being pumped from the river and supplied to the base, Karwar and other towns and villages. With the river drying up, the Board is able to pump only about 3 MLD of water. Board officials said they can supply water for next 3 or 4 days and after that, it may not be possible to do so.

According to those living in the residential quarters on the base, they were last provided tap water on Thursday and since then, there has been no supply. Gangavali river in Ankola taluk is the only major source to the naval base and surrounding towns including Karwar, Ankola and Gokarna towns and a number of villages. Residents of Karwar and other towns and villages are being provided drinking water once in 3-4 days and are forced to depend on tankers.

According to the meteorology department, the monsoon is expected to set in on June 8 in Karnataka. The entire state has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the last one month. The situation can be gauged from the fact that the famous Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala had even requested devotees to postpone their visits to the temple town as there is no water to prepare prasada. Many schools across the state have put off the start of the academic year due to water scarcity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INS Kadamba Indian Navy water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp