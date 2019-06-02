Karnataka youths stranded in Kuwait may not return soon

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The 34 youths, stranded in Kuwait after they were allegedly cheated by a recruitment firm, may not return anytime soon. Earlier, Manikya Associates, a Mangaluru-based manpower agency which had recruited them, had said it would help them return to Mangaluru by sponsoring their flight tickets. However, at a press meet organised by the firm on Saturday, representatives of the firm said they may not sponsor the return tickets of the youths.

However, when pressed, Prasad Shetty of Manikya Associates said they were ready to help the youths on humanitarian grounds and were in talks with MLA Vedavyas Kamath in this regard. On the other hand, district minister U T Khader refused to interfere in the issue saying that Kamath was handling the issue. “Nobody has come to me with the issue. The MLA is trying to sort it out and I don’t want to interfere in it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the firm claimed its innocence stating that the firm acted as a link between the youths and a Mumbai-based recruitment firm Hawk Consultancy Pvt Ltd. Sources in the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said the firm can’t escape as they recruited the youths for a blacklisted company called ‘Ensaco company’.

Shetty said currently the youths’ visa is in the process of being cancelled and they expect a decision from the Indian Embassy on Sunday.

Shetty denied the charges that the firm was not authorised to carry out recruitment overseas. “We have done everything as per the law, through Hawk Consultancy Pvt Ltd, which is registered under the MEA.”