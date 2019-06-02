Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah discuss inducting independent MLAs in Karnataka Cabinet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress and JDS leaders are not taking any chances and are going ahead with their plans to take independents legislators and disgruntled MLAs within the party into confidence, to ensure the government’s stability.

This comes a day after BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa claimed that the party will not make any attempts to topple the coalition government.

On Saturday evening, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a 45-minute meeting with former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah at latter’s residence in the state capital and discussed ‘political developments’ in the state and cabinet expansion.

Sources said the two leaders discussed inducting R Shankar, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP), MLA from Ranebennur in North Karnataka, H Nagesh, independent MLA from Mulbagal in Kolar district and Congress MLA BC Patil.

Sources said the JDS and Congress leaders are considering to induct independent MLAs into the ministry as BJP is said to be making attempts to get their support. Support from independent MLAs will be crucial for the BJP that has 105 MLAs in 224-member house.

If the BJP gets support from two independent MLAs, its number will go upto 107, just six short of simple majority.

“The coalition party leaders are not taking any chances and as part of their strategy to ensure government’s stability the independent MLAs are likely to be inducted,” sources said.

However, it is still not clear when the chief minister is likely to go in for ministry expansion. Currently, three slots, two from JDS quota and one from the Congress quota, in the ministry are vacant.

After his meeting with Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah is said to have called Shankar to his residence and held discussions with him.

‘BJP still trying to wrest power’

KOLAR: The BJP is attempting to wrest power in the state through the back door, said Minister Krishnae Byre Gowda.

While addressing media persons at Kolar on Saturday, he said: “From day one since the formation of the coalition government, the BJP is attempting to wrest power. They are still doing it and in the future also, they will continue to do it.”

The minister also said that none of the Congress legislators would join BJP.