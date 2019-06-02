Lathicharge on residents in Kalaburagi sparks debate

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The use of force by police on residents who protested for water in Kalaburagi has sparked a debate. While many condemned the Friday’s lathicharge, some questioned the protesters who blocked traffic on the national highway.

Kalaburagi SP Iada Martin Marbinang speaking to TNIE denied the allegation that the police caned the residents. He said as the people were sitting on dharna on the national highway near Ram Mandir and the traffic movement was severely affected, the police might have used a ‘mild force’ to disperse them. He admitted using force against a peaceful protest demanding water is wrong. “We could have used other methods to pacify the people,” he said. The SP said he will inquire into the matter and if police officers are found guilty, he will take appropriate action.

Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar taking the issue seriously said, “The entire district has been facing water crisis from April first week. As many as 21 localities in Kalaburagi city were facing drinking water problem and water is being provided to some of these localities once in three days and to some localities once in four days.”

“There was no severe water crisis as the people were using borewells till mid May. Now, all the borewells have dried up and the city is not getting water from Bhosga tank, one of its main water source. The only remaining water source now is Bhima river,” he said.

He said all administrative problems should be addressed at the official level and people should not be burdened for these issues. Venkateshkumar said he has instructed the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike Commissioner to strictly follow the pipeline drinking water schedule to different localities.



“If some problem arises, the affected people should get tanker water on the last day of the schedule. The KMP should not give any excuse for not providing drinking water as per schedule,” he said.