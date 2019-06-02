Home States Karnataka

Priyank Kharge slammed for mocking Amit Shah

BJP leaders and Twitterati on Saturday slammed state Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge for mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 02nd June 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leaders and Twitterati on Saturday slammed state Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge for mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On a day when Shah took charge as the Home Minister, Kharge tweeted: Now that we have a new Home Minister, I think it is better to rename the Ministry of Home Affairs as Ministry of Providing Clean Chits.”

While many people termed the Congress leader’s comment as “not a good tweet” and some accused the Congress of being arrogant after the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha polls. “ I think such tweets from Congress leaders affected winning chances of tall and senior leaders of Congress,” stated one Twitter user. “I think it is better to rename your party as On Bail Party,” said another twitter user.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda advised Kharge to refrain from making such comments. Taking to social media platform to hit back at Kharge, Gowda said the after the Lok Sabha results, Congress leaders must first set their house in order before talking about others.     

Priyank Kharge Amit Shah Twitter

