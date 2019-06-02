Straws in the wind

By Express News Service

Petaga, not Mysore Peta

BJP leaders were excitedly running around on Saturday evening holding a shawl and Mysore Peta to felicitate Dharwad MP and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on his first visit to the BJP office after being inducted into the Narendra Modi mininstry. One of them who also hails from Pralhad Joshi’s Dharwad constituency wondered why they were honouring him with a ‘Mysore Peta’ instead of a Petaga. Now a Petaga is a traditional turban worn by people in Dharwad. One might argue and say there is only the difference of a ‘ga’ between Peta and Peta-ga! Looks like even turbans are caught in regionalism!

Battle over, it’s hero’s welcome

D V Sadananda Gowda was accorded a ‘hero’s’ welcome, in its truest sense, on his visit to Bengaluru after taking over as Union minister. It is a traditional custom in Dakshina Kannada and Puttur from where Sadananda Gowda hails to lead heroes in war or those who have displayed extraordinary valour, in a procession. In the olden days the heroes would ride on a chariot or on horse back as people would excitedly cheer them. But today we have motorized transport and Sadananda Gowda was driven atop an open vehicle as hundreds cheered him along the route. For his supporters, Sadananda Gowda too has won a battle (a poll battle)!

Needs a steel will

While Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s appointment perhaps inspired Steel Authority chairman Anil Chaudury to announce its second steel plant in Odisha at an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore with a capacity to produce 50 million tonnes in two phases; workers at Steel Authority’s ‘namma’ unit in Bhadravati wondered if this inspiration will be strong enough to revive this ailing unit, which is also a part of SAIL. Steel workers huddled together to work out the dynamics of the revival and concluded that it requires a mere Rs 1,000 crore which works out to 1/15th of what was necessary for Odisha to revive it for the medium term. But if the inspiration is so strong and they want to revive it in the long term it would require about Rs 6,000 crore which is still about 2 1/2 times less than the Odisha cost. They wondered if the 25 elected BJP MPs from the state would help in inspiring the steel ministry to take such a decision.

Fresh expenses for leaders

This is one googly even the most astute politician did not expect. It is a week after elections and many leaders were approached by their supporters and workers with a strange new request, which has left them stunned, at the sheer ingenuity of it. Now it is a well known fact that politicians need large number of supporters-- these include booth workers, campaigners, those who danced to the tune of drums, those who burnt fire crackers and celebrated in a procession. These supporters claimed they had undertaken vows to make sacrificial offerings at different temples across the state. Some leaders parted with the amounts sought, like an `indulgent parent’ without raising questions, secretly happy, that they have such loyal supporters, who would go to such great lengths to ensure their leader’s victories. But as the numbers of those seeking money grew and as they started listing out unheard of temples and never before heard sacrificial offerings, they are now `prudently’ wondering what their supporters are up to.