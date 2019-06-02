Home States Karnataka

Suresh Angadi: Will take up pending railway projects in Karnataka

Refusing to comment on whether the BJP government would take shape in Karnataka, Angadi said this question will soon be answered in coming days.

Suresh Angadi on his first day in office in New Delhi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi received a grand welcome by his party workers and supporters on his arrival in Belagavi, his hometown, first time after assuming charge on Saturday. Soon after his arrival, Angadi and his wife Mangala performed prayers at Mahalaxmi temple in Sambra before entering Belagavi city.

Speaking to media persons at Sambra airport, Angadi said his focus would be to give top priority on implementing all major pending projects related to railways rather than drawing up new ones at this stage.
While admitting that he was able to become a Union minister with the blessings of the people of Belagavi, Angadi said his he had a series of works and projects to focus on as a Railways minister. He said he would take up projects based on their significance. “I have already spoken to the Railway Department general managers in Hubli and Bengaluru about the pending projects in their regions. I will soon hold a meeting to ensure these works are implemented immediately,’’ he said.

Angadi said his department will also come up with projects that will be helpful to people. “A project to connect Saudatti (a local holy place) with trains will be taken up for discussion, and will be implemented if the State government will cooperate with the Centre,” the Union minister added.

Refusing to comment on whether the BJP government would take shape in Karnataka, Angadi said this question will soon be answered in coming days.

