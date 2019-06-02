Home States Karnataka

To win perception battle, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to restart popular 'grama vastavya'

HDK's Grama Vastavya was one of the key reasons for his popularity in North Karnataka- a region where the JDS barely has any dedicated vote bank.

Published: 02nd June 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Compelled to turn the public perception about him and his coalition government, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has decided to reinvent 'grama vastavya' his popular village stay program. Despite his doctors shooting down his proposal for village stays citing health reasons last year, Kumaraswamy has resolved to work it out.

Post the Lok Sabha poll drubbing that JDS and Congress received in Karnataka, both parties have decided to relook at their strategies, especially to ward off ill-perception about the coalition government.

While the plan is still in the pipeline with no clarity on schedules or time frame, Chief Minister's office confirmed to The New Indian Express that Grama Vastavya will be restarted soon. 

During his previous stint as Chief Minister in 2006-2007 Kumaraswamy had gained widespread public recognition and appreciation for visiting remote villages and staying at villages to directly interact with people and understand their issues.

His Grama Vastavya was one of the key reasons for his popularity in North Karnataka- a region where the JDS barely has any dedicated vote bank. "The Chief Minister will restart his grama vastavya program but we are yet to work up the details. An official statement will be released soon after a schedule is drawn," said a source from the Chief Minister's office. 

Kumaraswamy is expected to kickstart the village program before July when the assembly will convene for the monsoon session. Sources close to the Chief Minister suggested that more than dispelling negative public perception about the government, the Village Stay program is aimed at changing the perception that Kumaraswamy has become inaccessible for people and his own partymen.

Leaders of the JDS had been complaining of Kumaraswamy choosing to work out a star hotel where they were denied entry thus making it difficult for them to interact with him. Kumaraswamy is looking at this grama vastavya as an opportunity to reconnect with voters, party leaders as well as coalition partners. A go-ahead from party supremo HD Devegowda, who had earlier rejected a proposal for grama vastavya, is awaited. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy village stay program grama vastavya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp