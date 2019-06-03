Home States Karnataka

BJP MLA’s meet with Kumaraswamy sparks off speculation

 At a time when the Congress-JDS coalition is fighting to keep its numbers intact, a BJP MLA meeting Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sparked off speculation of reverse poaching.

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At a time when the Congress-JDS coalition is fighting to keep its numbers intact, a BJP MLA meeting Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sparked off speculation of reverse poaching. A photograph of BJP’s Kanakagiri MLA Basavaraj Dhadesugur meeting Chief Minister Kumaraswamy went viral on Sunday, sparking speculation that the legislator may jump ship to the JDS. The BJP, however, brushed aside the speculation.  

The photograph comes at a time when leaders of the coalition, including food and civil supplies minister Zameer Ahmed have claimed that a dozen BJP legislators are ready to join the JDS and Congress. “I don’t know of this meeting,” said BS Yeddyurappa, State President, BJP when asked about the meeting. 

Kumaraswamy’s office deemed it a courtesy call. When inquired about the meeting, BJP spokesperson S Prakash said, “An MLA is well within his right to meet the Chief Minister. There is no need to attach any meaning to it.” 

